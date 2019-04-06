Isco Makes Final Decision on Real Madrid Future Following Zinedine Zidane's Return

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is now set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer following the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Isco, 26, has endured a frustrating season for Los Blancos, with the Spaniard appearing close to procuring a move away from the Spanish capital after falling out of favour with then manager Santiago Solari - who replaced Julen Lopetegui in mid-November.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

With Solari making way for Zidane's return in March, it seems his arrival has changed the midfielder's mind regarding a summer departure, according to Marca, who have claimed that he's now set to stay at the Bernabeu ahead of next season rather than search for a move.

The Spaniard - who is currently contracted to Real Madrid until 2022, and boasts a €700m release clause - was a favourite under Zidane, with Isco starting two of the three Champions League final successes the Frenchman oversaw during his previous tenure. He played in both the 4-1 win against Juventus in Cardiff in 2017 and the 3-1 win against Liverpool in Kiev.

This season under Zidane has seen Isco recapture some of his best form, with him scoring in wins against Celta Vigo and SD Huesca - which in fact trebled his tally for the season to six - and made a substitute appearance in the recent 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

Isco has now scored two goals in the two games since Zidane returned to the dugout at the Bernabeu! ⚽👆⚽ #RealMadridHuesca pic.twitter.com/EWjHTagSMT — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) March 31, 2019

It's been a poor season for Real Madrid, which is set to end without winning a single trophy after embarrassing eliminations from the Copa del Rey to Barcelona and the Champions League to Ajax, while La Liga is likely to be won by Barca for a fourth time in five seasons.