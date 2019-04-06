Lorenzo Insigne Hints at Napoli Departure Amid Recent Interest From Liverpool

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne has cast doubt over his future at the club by suggesting he could leave "if he receives an offer he can't refuse". 

Insigne, 28, has taken over the captaincy at the Naples-based club following the departure of Marek Hamsik to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in February, with his side currently second in Serie A. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Italian international, who has 13 goals in all competitions, has been the subject of interest from Liverpool in recent weeks, although instead of moving to play down talks of a move away from the Stadio San Paolo, the attacker has talked up the possibility of a departure; talk that has intensified appointing Mino Raiola as his new agent. 

Speaking to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by football italia, he said: "I am 28 years old and it could happen that I receive an offer I can’t refuse. 

"I’ve proved what I am worth and there are people around who appreciate me."

Napoli face Genoa on Sunday, where a home defeat would confirm Juventus as Serie A winners for an eighth consecutive season.

With Carlo Ancelotti's side poised to finish as runners-up to Juve for a second straight season, it's a prospect that irks Insigne, describing the situation as 'irritating'.

He added: "It does irritate me to come so close to success and then not win anything."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Despite failing to win any domestic trophies this season, Napoli could still finish the campaign with silverware in the shape of the Europa League, although face tough opposition in the shape of Arsenal in the quarter-finals, with the first-leg taking place in north London on Thursday. 

