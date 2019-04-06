Manchester United to Plan Raid of Real Madrid Stars as Part of Paul Pogba Deal

Manchester United will attempt to bring either Gareth Bale or Raphael Varane to the club this summer in any deal that would see Paul Pogba join Real Madrid.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks regarding the 26-year-old's future at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman escalating chatter by stating it's a 'dream for anyone' to play under Zinedine Zidane for Los Blancos.

With Pogba also set to demand a salary of £500,000 per week for a new contract at United, Spanish media outlet Marca have claimed that the club are resigned to the fact negotiations between themselves and Real Madrid for the World Cup winner are likely to take place this summer.

The report also claims however that a potential loss of Pogab could be mitigated by acquiring one of two players from Zidane's current squad, with Bale and Varane - who have both been linked with departures from the Santiago Benrabeu in recent weeks - the two names linked with the possible switch.

Bale, 29, left Tottenham and the Premier League in 2013 to join Real Madrid for £85m, and has since gone on to score 102 goals in all competitions, winning four Champions League titles and La Liga.

It was thought that the Welshman was all but set to leave the Spanish giants in the summer. However, recent reports suggest he has 'no plans' to leave at the end of the season, which could scupper a potential player-plus-cash deal for Pogba.

Varane, who won the World Cup with Pogba in 2018, is another big name at Real Madrid that has been linked with an exit this summer, although talk of a potential pay rise may keep him at the Bernabeu.

Pogba has 11 goals and nine assists in the Premier League as United sit two points outside the top four, and a guaranteed place in next season's Champions League, while the club's next game is in the quarter-final of that competition against Barcelona.