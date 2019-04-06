Real Madrid 2-1 Eibar: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Benzema Double Rescues Los Blancos

Zinedine Zidane's much changed Real Madrid side laboured to victory against mid-table Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Real Madrid started brightly, creating a couple of good scoring chances with Karim Benzema finding the net only for the goal to be disallowed early on.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Despite having the majority of possession, Los Blancos failed to find a cutting edge for much of the match, often misplacing passes out into touch or to the feet of the Eibar players. Eibar opened the scoring in the 39th minute in a fashion that wouldn't have looked out of place if it was scored by the home side, with some brilliant passing and movement bamboozling the Madrid defence.

Madrid equalised in the 59th minute, shortly after having another goal disallowed, and it wasn't until late in the second half that Benzema rose highest to head the ball into the net following a good cross from Toni Kroos to secure the three points for Zidane's men.

Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.

Real Madrid





Key Talking Point





Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema thought he had equalised for Los Blancos in the 55th minute following an unfortunate deflection after an attempted clearance by Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic.

But, as the Frenchman wheeled away in celebration, a quick look over to the touchline showed the linesman's flag in the air as Benzema had been in an offside position.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The replays showed that this decision was marginal, yet the VAR [video assistant referee] did not disagree with the assistant's decision and the goal was disallowed. Fortunately for Benzema, he scored a few minutes later when he emphatically headed in Marco Asensio's cross.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Navas (6), Odriozola (6), Varane (6), Nacho (5), Reguilon (6); Isco (7), Valverde (), Modric (6); Asensio (7), Benzema (8*), Bale (8).

Substitutions: Vazquez (6), Kroos (7), Diaz (5)

Star Man





Karim Benzema has come under some scrutiny in recent years for his ability to put the ball in the net for Los Blancos, and today the Frenchman proved those doubters wrong with two well taken headers that gave Real Madrid the three points against a hard working Eibar side.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

His work rate leading the Madrid line will have please his manager, and Benzema will have felt that he justified Zidane's decision to give him the captains armband in the absence of Sergio Ramos.

He could have had a hat-trick but was denied in the final minutes by a great save from Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic in the 87th minute. It was a case of chances missed for Benzema, as on another day, the striker could have walked away having scored five.

Eibar

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dmitrovic (6); De Blasis (7), Oliveira (6), Ramis (7), Angel (6); Escalante (6), Jordan (5); Cardona (7), Enrich (6), Cucurella (7)

Substitutions: Orellana (5), Pena (5), Charles (5)

Looking Ahead





Los Blancos travel to mid-table Leganes in their next match in La Liga looking to further close the gap on city rivals Atletico Madrid in second.

With Real having nothing left to play for other than their final league position, finishing above Atletico after having a poor season would be a little positive at the end of a rather forgettable campaign.