Robert Lewandowski Sets 2 Goalscoring Records After Scoring Double in Der Klassiker Demolition

April 06, 2019

Robert Lewandowski has become the Bundesliga's all-time leading goalscorer in Der Klassiker following his brace in their 5-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The Pole made his former side rue their mistakes by capitalising on a Dan-Axel Zagadou error to notch his first, before rounding off the scoring at the Allianz Arena with a simple tap in from close range.

Lewandowski's two goals moved him ahead of Bayern Munich icon Gerd Müller's tally of 14 league goals against Borussia Dortmund, with the 30-year-old now sitting ahead of Der Bomber with 15 in Germany's showpiece fixture.

His two goals also saw Lewandowski become the first ever non-German to reach 200 goals in the Bundesliga, with only Bayern Munich legend Müller reaching the same tally in fewer matches.

Before the match, the Poland international had featured in 28 instalments of Der Klassiker across all competition, scoring 19 goals and claiming two assists.

He'd scored two previous hat-tricks in the classic fixture, one for each club including during Borussia Dortmund's 5-2 win over Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final in 2012.

Lewandowski has scored two goals on three sperate occasions during the fixture too, the last of which came earlier this season in Dortmund's 3-2 win at the Westfalenstadion.

Lewandowski spent four years with Borussia Dortmund in the early stages of his career where he made a name for himself under Jürgen Klopp, making 187 appearances for Die Schwarzgelben across all competitions.

Poland's player of the year in seven of the last eight years scored 103 goals and claimed 42 assists for the club, helping them to two Bundesliga titles, a DFB Cup winners medal and a Champions League final before Bayern Munich came calling in 2014.

Since arriving at the Allianz Arena on a free transfer, Lewandowski has gone on to win four more league titles and another domestic cup.

