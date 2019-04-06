Stat Shows Never Giving Up Is the Key to Liverpool's Title Challenge This Season

Liverpool have won more points from losing positions than any other team in the Premier League this season, something which has proved to be the backbone of their title challenge.

The Reds moved two points clear of Manchester City with a win over Southampton on Friday, but Jürgen Klopp's side had to come from behind after Shane Long put the hosts into an early lead.





Naby Keïta levelled the scoreline with his first goal for the club since joining in the summer, before strikes from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson completed the turnaround for Liverpool on the south coast.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Their win ensured that Liverpool have now registered 16 points in the Premier League this season from losing positions, a tally which could have otherwise left the club scrapping for Champions League qualification.

The Reds recovered just four points from losing positions during the first half of the season, while they've now registered four wins in 2019 - against Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Southampton - after conceding the first goal of the game.

West Ham sit second on the list of recovered points with 15, while newly promoted Wolves have secured 14 from losing position to help them into seventh place in the Premier League.

At the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool's opponents on Friday have now missed out on a total of 23 points in the Premier League despite being in winning positions.

Sky Sports' stat shows that the league's already relegated clubs Fulham and Huddersfield Town make up the rest of that top three, having dropped 18 points and 16 points respectively this season.