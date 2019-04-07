Borussia Dortmund Target £50m-Rated Ryan Sessegnon on Free Transfer

Borussia Dortmund have surged ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham in the race to sign Ryan Sessegnon with the German club able to offer a pre-contract for the youngster as early as January in 2020.

Sessegnon looks set to depart Craven Cottage imminently after Fulham's relegation from the Premier League, and while Tottenham, Manchester United, or Liverpool initially seemed the most likely destination, Dortmund are now ready to compete for the youngster's signature.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Fulham's £50m summer price tag could scupper the chances of a deal with Tottenham, considering that the coveted Englishman will be available for free in 12 months.

The exorbitant price tag combined with Sessegnon's ability to sign a pre-contract with any European club starting in January has opened the door for a move to Dortmund

Lucan Favre's side will be looking to persuade the Cottagers' prized asset to delay any decision until he can join on a free transfer, an offer that has enticed Sessegnon, according to The Sun.

The Fulham youth product starred in the Championship, twice earning Team of the Year honours, but found his Premier League introduction much more challenging in a disastrous season for the entire club that culminated in relegation after Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Fulham will need to raise funds after dropping into the Championship and Sessegnon was expected to be the first casualty this summer, although his elevated price tag remains a sticking point.

The 18-year old could also look to the immense success of fellow English youngster Jadon Sancho at the Signal Iduna Park as reasoning to opt for a move to the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund saw their title aspirations suffer a devastating blow on Saturday, surrendering their lead at the top of the table in a 5-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. After last winning the Bundesliga in 2012, Dortmund will look to stay in the title race when they host Mainz on Saturday.

