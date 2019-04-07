Eddie Howe Claims Bournemouth Are Not Safe From the Drop & Takes Responsibility for Burnley Defeat

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insisted that his side are not yet safe from the threat of relegation after the Cherries suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Burnley on Saturday.

The home side took the lead early in the Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium through an Ashley Barnes own goal, but Bournemouth failed to build on their advantage and Burnley hit back with goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood. Barnes then sealed the three points for the visitors with a second half strike.

FULL-TIME AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley



Goals from Wood, Westwood and Barnes hand the Clarets a huge win#BOUBUR pic.twitter.com/mUo8sRi0r0 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 6, 2019

The defeat has left Bournemouth ten points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining and, as quoted by the club's official website, Howe said after the game: "I don't know how many times I have to say it, we are not safe.

"I don't consider myself safe either and the players are absolutely the same.

"The run of form has not been good enough but we are desperate to turn it around, maybe confidence is low, we've had injuries and the form I think is more down to that rather than considering ourselves safe.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"We can 100% still go down and until someone says we're safe that is only when we will be safe.

"We are not taking liberties and I can honestly say we have not done that, as the head of the team I take responsibility - you make your own luck and we have to do that very quickly."

Bournemouth fell victim to their own defensive errors on each of Burnley's goals, with Sean Dyche's side capitalising on some shaky work at the back from the Cherries on each occasion.

"The manner of all three goals is disappointing, we can't make those types of errors against Burnley, but we have to take collective responsibility," Howe added.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We made too many bad decisions on the ball as well and we took Nathaniel Clyne off because he was on a yellow card. We have to be better next week."