Inter 0-0 Atalanta: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Nerazzurri Fire Blanks at Home

Inter played out an entertaining draw with Atalanta on Sunday at the San Siro as the Nerazzurri failed to take advantage of their city rivals dropping points.

Despite being the away outfit, Atalanta looked the more confident of the two sides, having the majority of possession for most of the match whilst having more shots than the Nerazzurri. Luciano Spalletti will see this as a good point against a side that are joint top scorers in Serie A and will use it as a platform to build on as they gear towards their crunch clash with Napoli on 19 April.

However, the Inter boss will be worried with the condition of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who had to be replaced in the 23rd minute as the Nerazzurri injury list continues to grow.

Both teams had opportunities throughout to score, and it will be a case of chances wasted for both the Nerazzurri and Atalanta as they had to go home with the spoils shared.

Key Talking Point

In the 31st minute Mauro Icardi missed a golden opportunity to put Inter ahead having beaten Atalanta's offside trap and being one on one with visiting keeper Pierluigi Gollini.

It was a chance that Icardi would have typically buried, yet his attempted chip over Gollini hit the keeper and fortuitously rebounded into his body, preventing Icardi from having a second bite at the apple.





The opportunity came at a time when Inter were starting to look a bit shaky, and were having to concede much of the possession to a bright Atalanta side. Missing the chance would've hardly endeared the already embattled Icardi to the Nerazzurri faithful, with many fans calling for the Argentine to move on at the end of the season.

To begin to even slightly repair his reputation with the Inter ultras, those are the chances he should be scoring and every one missed damages his stature even more.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Handanovic (8)*; D'Ambrosio (6), Skriniar (7), Miranda (7), Asamoah (6); Gagliardini (6), Brozovic (6); Politano (6), Vecino (6), Perisic (6); Icardi (6)

Substitutions: Nainggolan (6), Valero (6), Balde (5)

Star Man





Samir Handanovic put in an assured performance in between the sticks for the Nerazzurri, stopping some dangerous Atalanta shots, and dominating his penalty box throughout the game.

When Atalanta found a way through the compact Inter defence and had sight of the Slovenian's goal, they found the in-form Inter captain in their way. He kept his side in the match and much of the point they earned can be attributed to the 34-year-old stopper.

Handanovic will be one player that Spalletti will want to keep fit in the closing stages of the season as his experience and shot-stopping ability is second to none.

Atalanta

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Gollini (8); Hateboer (7), Mancini (7), Djimsiti (7), Palomino (6), Castagne (6); De Roon (7), Freuler (6), Pasalic (7); Ilicic (6), Gomez (7)





Substitutions: Masiello (6), Barrow (6), Pessina (5)

Looking Ahead

Inter travel to relegation threatened Frosinone in their next match in Serie A. Luciano Spalletti will see this as a chance to further close the gap on Napoli in second place before the Nerazzurri face the Partenopei in a clash that may decide who finishes second behind leaders Juventus.





