Jan Siewert Admits Huddersfield's Defeat to Leicester Was 'Hard to Take' After a Difficult Week

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert said the 4-1 defeat to Leicester City was 'hard to take' as they were not as clinical as their opponents in front of goal.

The Terriers started brightly but lacked creativity as they fell behind in the 24th minute to a strike from Youri Tielemans. Despite pressuring Leicester's defence in some instances, they went into the break 1-0 down at half time.

Siewert must have feared the worst as Jamie Vardy made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half, but Aaron Mooy's penalty instilled hope minutes later. Unfortunately for Huddersfield, they capitulated in the final ten minutes of the match, conceding twice late on to lose 4-1 at home.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

In what was the Terriers' heaviest home defeat of the season, Siewert's side came agonisingly close to make it 2-2 when Steve Mounie had a glorious chance, but was denied by Kasper Schmeichel. Already condemned to relegation from the Premier League, it seems Huddersfield have one eye on preparing for next season.

Siewert addressed his side's performance and the fact that there are big decisions to be made ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign. Speaking to Sky Sports, the manager said: "First of all, big credit to Leicester because they performed very well today and they were much more clinical than we were.

21 – Huddersfield haven’t scored more than once in any of their last 21 Premier League home games, netting just eight goals in total in that run. Reluctant. #HUDLEI pic.twitter.com/dYXPVvKXCy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2019

"It would be easier if the opponent runs us ragged but that is not the case. It is more that technically, we have the solutions and ideas but at the end, it is about the quality, scoring goals and defending them."

He added: "The player always react to it. Today, after half-time when I told them what we changed, they went for it, then Aaron Mooy scored and it came out of the things which we had spoken about at half-time. So I see that they are reacting but at the end, it is a bit of a disappointment and after such a hard week for us mentally, I think it is also hard to take for the boys.

😔 Huddersfield Town have matched Derby’s record for the quickest ever Premier League relegation pic.twitter.com/4VLhtDd30E — COPA90 (@COPA90) March 30, 2019

"We had the possibilities to score and they went for it, but in the end, I feel sorry for them that it didn't happen. We have to go through each player that is in the squad at the moment and we have to look at everyone. This is very important for me for next season.

"Of course, they are big decisions but this is what I'm paid for and I have to look at each player who is in the squad."