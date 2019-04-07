Man Utd Identify 2 Top Targets as Potential David de Gea Replacements Amid Contract Standoff

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Everton's Jordan Pickford and Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak as potential replacements for David de Gea in the summer.

De Gea has been a star performer for United once more this term and their most important player in recent years, but the Spaniard's contract negotiations at Old Trafford have stalled recently over his £350,000-a-week demands.

According to the Express, the situation has prompted Ligue 1 giants PSG to identify De Gea as their number one target for the summer transfer window, leaving United to ponder potential replacements if they should decide to cash in on the Spaniard.

The report suggests that Everton star Pickford is one of two candidates on Solskjaer's agenda, with United known to be long-term admirers of England's number one. Pickford has suffered a dip in form this season after impressing at last summer's World Cup, but will still cost around £60m.

Alternatively, Altetico Madrid's Jan Oblak is another option, though the Slovenian is likely to cost significantly more than Pickford, given his status as one of the finest shot stoppers in Europe.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

It is suggested that United would likely have to fork out a world-record fee to land Oblak, eclipsing the £71m that Chelsea invested in Kepa Arrizabalaga last summer, with Atletico valuing their star goalkeeper at £85m.

De Gea's contract situation at Old Trafford is said to be subject to the player wanting a significant pay rise which would make him one of the highest paid players at the club to reflect his value to the Red Devils.

Alexis Sanchez is apparently on a wage of £500,000-per-week, but is somewhat on the periphery of the United setup in contrast to De Gea's starring role for Solskjaer's side, with the keeper having won four of the club's last five Player of the Year awards.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Goalkeeping coach David Preece has argued that De Gea's importance for United means that the club should meet the Spaniard's financial demands.

As quoted by the Express, Preece said: "In the past, your goalscorers earned the top dollars. But with the importance of goalkeepers now, he has to be up there. 

"Sometimes in the past managers looked at their budgets and whatever's left over is what they have for a goalkeeper. Those days are over now.

"You look at David de Gea now and Alexis Sanchez is out the side and not really repaying the club in terms of goals and form, David de Gea has been so important for Manchester United over the last four, five, six seasons.

"Things haven't been great since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, but they'd be a hell of a lot worse if it wasn't for David de Gea as well.

"He's won a lot of points for them and he should be rewarded. He's so important to that club now - it would give United a massive headache replacing him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message