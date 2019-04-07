Mark Lawrenson Predicts Major Blow for Arsenal's Top 4 Ambitions Ahead of Everton Clash

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Arsenal will suffer a major blow to their top four ambitions when the Gunners face Everton in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side travel to Goodison Park as they trail third placed Tottenham by one point, enabling Arsenal to overtake their city rivals with a victory against the Toffees.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Gunners approach Sunday's match level with Chelsea in fourth place on 63 points, while Manchester United sit just two points adrift of the top four as the battle for the remaining Champions League spots rests on a knife-edge.

Victory on Merseyside would continue a phenomenal run of form that has seen the Gunners pick up 22 points out of a possible 27 in their last nine Premier League outings.

However, pundit Lawrenson has claimed that Arsenal are set to slip up in a tricky clash with Marco Silva's Everton.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Liverpool defender explained his position, saying: "Arsenal's home form is outstanding which is why they are in the Champions League places, but they are not great on the road - their away record is only the 10th best in the top flight.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"This is a big test for the Gunners. Everton have done well of late and they have got the bit between their teeth at the moment.

"In the second half of their last home game - a 2-0 win over Chelsea - they looked wired in to what they needed to do.

"The Toffees fans will demand the same again and, if the players can produce a repeat performance, I think they will win."

Lawrenson's final prediction, a 2-1 Everton win, would cap off a stunning few weeks that has already seen the club claim victories over Chelsea and West Ham.

Emery's men emerged 2-0 victors in September's reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang on the scoresheet for the Gunners.

Following the trip to Goodison Par, Arsenal will turn their attention to Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg clash against Napoli before facing Watford in the Premier League.