Memphis Depay Targeted by Liverpool as They Prepare a Potential Replacement for Sadio Mane

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Liverpool are weighing up a surprise move for former Manchester United star Memphis Depay, having previously missed out on the Dutchman when he opted for Old Trafford four years ago.

Depay failed to leave his mark for the Red Devils under Louis van Gaal after completing a big money move to the Premier League from PSV Eindhoven as a prodigious young talent in 2015, and moved on to Ligue 1 side Lyon after just 18 months.

The forward has since gone on to star in the French top flight, and has scored six goals in 28 Ligue 1 appearances this term. According to the MirrorLiverpool are now considering another move to bring Depay to Anfield, with the attacker now rated at £50m.

It is said that Real Madrid have registered their interest in current Reds forward Sadio Mane, and Depay could provide a like-for-like replacement for one of Jurgen Klopp's star players - though Liverpool apparently have no intention of letting Mane go.

However, it is suggested that the Reds would like to have a replacement on board should Mane decide to push for a move, and the recruitment of Depay would strengthen the club's position on that front.

SCOTT HEPPELL/GettyImages

Depay has also scored six goals in his last eight outings for the Dutch national team under Ronald Koeman, and Liverpool have apparently tracked the winger's form throughout the season.

It is said that Depay would be keen to get a second crack at making his name in one of Europe's top leagues, whilst Koeman is also apparently keen to see his star attacker move to a top side.

The Netherlands boss recently said of Depay, as quoted by the Mirror: "Memphis is dangerous in the box. He creates goals and scores a lot of goals.

"He has been vital to Holland and has helped us get to the Nations League finals in June."

