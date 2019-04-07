Robert Lewandowski & Alexander Isak Targeted by Chelsea as Goalscoring Woes Continue

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Chelsea are set to pursue deals for both Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Alexander Isak as they look to address their issues in front of goal.

The Blues began the season with Alvaro Morata leading the line, but the Spaniard was eventually replaced by Juventus loanee Gonzalo Higuain after failing to impress. However, Higuain has endured a similarly poor run of form, leaving Chelsea looking elsewhere.

News of their transfer plans comes from The Mirror, who state that Chelsea are desperate to recruit a reliable striker who can score goals on a consistent basis.

Bayern are thought to be planning a huge squad overhaul in the summer, and Chelsea officials have contacted Lewandowski's advisors to cement their interest in the striker if he becomes one of the casualties of Bayern's hectic transfer window.

The Poland international has racked up a stunning 186 goals in 234 matches, earning himself a reputation as one of the world's finest strikers. With 35 goals to his name this season, Lewandowski has proven that he remains at the top of his game, meaning he is exactly what Chelsea are looking for.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Blues are also keen to add 19-year-old Isak to their ranks, having been impressed by his form on loan with Eredivisie side Willem II. The Swede has racked up 11 goals in as many games this season, including one in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Ajax that was watched by Chelsea scouts.

Isak has long been tipped for greatness, with Dortmund fending off interest from Real Madrid to sign the teenager in January 2017. However, he found minutes hard to come by in the Bundesliga, ultimately joining Willem II on loan at the turn of the year, where he has hit the ground running.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri's side have been hit with a two-window transfer ban for breaching youth regulations, meaning any deal for Lewandowski or Isak could be complicated. However, they remain hopeful that the punishment will either be delayed or overturned, meaning they could be free to sign players this summer.

