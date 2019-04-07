Roy Hodgson Admits 1-0 Win Over Newcastle Was 'Important' for Premier League Survival

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that he is proud of his players’ performance, as they beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Saturday afternoon and moved farther from the relegation zone.

The Eagles won thanks to an 81st minute penalty from captain Luka Milivojevic, after DeAndre Yedlin fouled Wilfried Zaha. The result sees them rise up to 12th place, as they move six places and 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

As quoted by the club’s official websiteHodgson gave his thoughts on his side’s win, saying: “It was a very important game; hard fought. I thought that I can be very, very proud of the team's performance.”

The result saw Crystal Palace secure their third win in four games, and have lost just one of their last five away games. The Eagles have all but secured their Premier League status for another season, as they took their tally up to 39 points.

It was a very tight affair at St James’ Park, with both Palace and Newcastle battling to survive in the top flight. The hosts were unlucky to lose out to a late penalty, and Hodgson acknowledged their performance on Saturday.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking about their opponents, Hodgson added: “I thought that we dealt with the attacking threat that Newcastle most certainly have. They’re very good at crossing the ball and getting bodies in the box and competing for those crosses.”

Hodgson was also full of praise for his defence, who kept back-to-back league clean sheets for the third time this season. Palace have conceded 43 goals this season, putting them level with Newcastle and Manchester United in goals conceded.

Speaking about his defence, Hodgson said: “I thought it was a sterling effort from our back four and our goalkeeper and the midfield players helping us out as well to make certain we kept a clean sheet today.”

Crystal Palace have two massive games ahead of them, starting with the visit of Manchester City to Selhurst Park next Sunday. They then travel to the Emirates for a London derby, as they face Arsenal on 21 April.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message