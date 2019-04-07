Ryan Sessegnon: Tottenham Should Do Everything They Can to Sign the England Starlet

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

At this stage last year, if you had asked any fan of English football how much Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon was worth, many would have quoted you a figure of nearly £100m. That's how good the then 17-year-old was.

Tottenham Hotspur were leading the race for him, but struggled to justify paying £50m for a youngster without a single minute of top-flight action to his name. Now, he has plenty of Premier League experience, and Spurs should return for him.

The Fulham side of the 2016/17 season were one of the most exciting teams in recent Championship history, and they were led by Sessegnon's 16 goals and eight assists, despite the teenager spending a large part of the season as a left-back.

Make no mistake about it, Ryan Sessegnon is not a left-back.

His speed and creativity made him a constant menace for opposition defenders, and playing him in defence only wasted the majority of his attacking flair. Is anyone else getting Gareth Bale vibes?

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Welshman turned into one of the world's finest players once Tottenham moved him to a winger, and they could do the same with Sessegnon. They know it, and so do most fans. This kid can play.

For someone so young, Sessegnon boasts stunning maturity and decision making, knowing what needs to be done at almost every moment. To back that up, the youngster then has the technical ability to put his plans into action, whether that be through dribbling, shooting or passing.

Now, those with a short memory will be quick to point at Sessegnon's inconsistent form in the Premier League this season. Those doubters are not wrong: The wonderkid has failed to translate his Championship form into the top flight. However, he has been stuck in a Fulham side who fell to relegation with no more than a whimper.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Despite operating in a side who were not built for the Premier League, Sessegnon has managed two goals and six assists. His talent is clear to see, but it is often hard for such ability to shine in poor surroundings.

With his contract set to run out in the summer of 2020, Sessegnon's stock could hardly be lower, and Spurs should take advantage of that as soon as possible, before somebody else does.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino has earned a reputation as one of the finest managers in the world, particularly when it comes to youth development. Dele AlliHarry Kane and Eric Dier all blossomed into stars under Pochettino's tutelage, and Sessegnon could do the same.

All Bale needed was a chance to prove himself. He got that at Tottenham, before becoming the world's most expensive player. For Sessegnon, Tottenham are the right club and Pochettino is the right man. He could become the finest talent in England, and Tottenham should make sure they sign him, whatever it takes.

      Modal message