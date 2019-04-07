Watford vs Wolves Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Watford take on Wolves at Wembley in the second of the FA Cup semi finals, with both sides looking to seal their place in the competition's showpiece event against Manchester City next month.

Both clubs have enjoyed fantastic seasons to date with both chasing a European spot in the Premier League, however, any such attentions are now turned to the national stadium in what is sure to be an absorbing FA Cup tie.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have knocked out Manchester United, Bristol City, Shrewsbury and Liverpool en route to Wembley, while Watford have seen off Crystal Palace, QPR, Newcastle and Woking.

Check out 90min's preview of the clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 7 April What Time Is Kick Off? 16:00 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel/Stream? BBC One Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

The Hornets have been rocked by the potential absence of star midfielder Roberto Pereyra, after the Argentine picked up a hip injury in the club's recent victory over Fulham. The other doubt for Javi Gracia is forward Isaac Success, who remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Confirmed injuries for Watford are duo Tom Cleverley with a calf strain and Adalberto Peñaranda who tweaked his hamstring in training.

Sunday's semi-final comes at the perfect time for Santo, who brings his side to London with a clean bill of health. No injuries or suspensions will halt Wolves in the match, as the only problem for Santo will be a matter of which starting XI to go with.

Predicted Lineups

Watford Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Mariappa, Holebas; Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Sema; Deeney, Deulofeu. Wolves Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Helder Costa, Jimenez, Jota.

Head to Head Record

In the 45 previous meetings between the sides it is Watford who hold the ever so slight advantage, coming out on top 14 times with Wolves winning 13. A whole 18 of those clashes ended in draws, something that may very well occur on Sunday after 90 or even 120 minutes, but most certainly cannot be the final outcome.

The last time these sides met was back in October, as Watford ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at Molineux thanks to two goals in just over a minute from Etienne Capoue and Pereyra. In fact, the last time these sides met in this competition was back in 2008, where Wolves dismantled Watford to win 4-1 in the fourth round encounter at Vicarage Road.

Recent Form

Both clubs have enjoyed wonderful campaigns to date, sitting eighth and ninth in the Premier League respectively, with Wolves one point ahead of Gracia's men.

 We're the famous Watford FC and we're going to Wembley...



The day has finally arrived! @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/nMoxZxxo4W — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 7, 2019 With the FA Cup on the horizon, you could have forgiven both clubs for taking their foot off the pedal somewhat, however the pair have continued their rich vein of form. The Hornets have seen victories over Palace and Fulham in their last three matches, results that sandwiched a narrow 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford, a game they didn't deserve to lose.

Wolves have maintained their excellent form since returning to the top flight, making it easy to forget they are a newly promoted side. In their last five matches they have lost just once, a 2-0 defeat away at battling Burnley, while recording consecutive 2-1 wins over United and a more than credible 1-1 draw away at Chelsea. Today's the day! 



 @WatfordFC

 @EmiratesFACup

⏱ 4pm

 Wembley

#️⃣ #WolvesAtWembley



⚽ pic.twitter.com/Opblem8JQD — Wolves (@Wolves) April 7, 2019 Here is how each team has performed in their last five matches. Watford Wolves Watford 4-1 Fulham (02/04) Wolves 2-1 Manchester United (02/04) Manchester United 2-1 Watford (30/03) Burnley 2-0 Wolves (30/03)

Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace (16/03) Wolves 2-1 Manchester United (16/03)

Manchester City 3-1 Watford (09/03) Chelsea 1-1 Wolves (10/03)

Watford 2-1 Leicester City (03/03) Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City (02/03)





Prediction

This should be a cracker.

Two clubs who have arguably both overachieved this term lock horns at Wembley in what promises to be a lively encounter. Gracia is someone who likes his team to get the ball down and attack, while Santo relies on his central midfielders to dictate the play and spread the ball wide to the wing-backs.

Key for Gracia will be nullifying the threat of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, not allowing them any time on the ball and breaking with pace through speed merchant Gerard Deulofeu. However, the biggest concern for Watford is the potential absence of Pereyra, a vital cog in a creative sense for the Hornets and not someone who is easily replaced.

Love my Team ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ct9WfGcYfR — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) April 2, 2019

With that in mind, Wolves could hold the upper hand but this match should still see goals for both sides. Tough to call, but Wolves should just about prevail.





Prediction: Watford 2-2 Wolves (Wolves to win 3-2 in extra time)