Why Manchester City's FA Cup Semi-Final Victory Is Proof of Their Domestic Dominance

Manchester City reached the FA Cup Final on Saturday, beating Brighton 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

The Citizens prevailed thanks to a solitary goal scored by striker Gabriel Jesus after just three minutes. It is the 11th FA Cup final City have reached in their history, as they look to avenge their previous final appearance when they lost to Wigan Athletic in 2013.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Manchester City have been outstanding this season, as Saturday’s win over Brighton kept their pursuit of a historic quadruple alive. They also remain in the Premier League title race, as well as having a Champions League quarter-final to look forward to.

Pep Guardiola’s side already have one piece of silverware this season, having won the Carabao Cup last February. They became the ninth team to reach both the FA Cup final and the League Cup final in the same season, among the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

9 - @ManCity are the ninth different team to reach both major domestic English cup finals in the same season, after Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Man Utd, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham. Chalice. #MCIBHA pic.twitter.com/uzVcJg75yi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2019

Guardiola also recorded another achievement, becoming the first manager since Kenny Dalglish with Liverpool in 2012 to reach both major domestic English cup finals in the same season.

Next month’s trip to Wembley will be City’s fifth this season, having played there in all four domestic competitions. They are unbeaten in their last six visits to the national stadium, having won five times, drawn once and conceded just once.

City have been in fine goalscoring form in this season’s FA Cup, scoring 20 goals. No team has scored more in one season of the competition since Chelsea in 2011/12 (also with 20), though it is Chelsea’s FA Cup winning side of 1970 that holds the record for the most goals scored int he competition with 25 goals.

Buzzing to be back here in May! 🏆



🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/rrZrRsdGQw — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2019

Manchester City are back in action next Tuesday, when they play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Tottenham. They then travel to Selhurst Park in the Premier League, as they face Crystal Palace next Sunday.