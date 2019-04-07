Zinedine Zidane Remains Coy on Gareth Bale's Future After Fans Jeer the Welshman in Eibar Win

Zinedine Zidane saw his team return to winning ways after another inspired performance from Karim Benzema meant his side ran out 2-1 winners at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but remained coy when questioned on Gareth Bale's future at the club.

Benzema scored both goals in the second half as Madrid had to come from behind to beat mid-table side Eibar at home. The visitors went ahead in the 39th minute after Real failed to impose themselves despite dominating possession.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Bale started the game, with Zidane hoping the Welshman could prove his doubters wrong and show that he should remain a Madrid player in the summer.

However, after an underwhelming performance, the 46-year-old Los Blancos manager dodged giving an answer when questioned about Bale's future. In an interview with Marca [via The Irish Examiner] Zidane said: "We will see [whether Bale will still be at the club next season]. Gareth is a Real Madrid player with two years left on his contract."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Responding to the jeers that Bale received from the home fans, the Frenchman said: "We’re not happy about the whistles, but the public comes to see their team do well. There was a reaction and I’m left with that, the public knows that the season is over, that we play to try and finish second."

In contrast, Zidane said how important Benzema has been to Real Madrid, but as he is scoring goals with a greater frequency, the perception of the player is changing.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"Karim knows that the team has been important to him, I’m happy for him, but everyone had that ambition and pride to win. They all pulled the car.”





Zidane was not best pleased with his teams first half performance, adding: "We had to change our performance because we could not continue like in the first half. (In the second half) we played more as a team, we ran more, we did it together and the game changed.

62 - Real Madrid are LaLiga team to concede the most goals in all competitions this season, 62. Alarming. pic.twitter.com/3hb7C15YtE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 6, 2019

“We had to congratulate all the players, they changed the match, they helped a lot in the field.”

Zidane will hope that his side start off better next time out when they visit Leganes in La Liga and put in a more convincing performance than the one on Saturday afternoon.