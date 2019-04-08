7 Things We Learned From This Weekend's Action in the Premier League and FA Cup

Another weekend of English football action is out of the way, and as ever, we've learned a lot about who could be lifting silverware at the end of the season, and who could be fighting for their lives in the weeks to come.

Here's our breakdown of the seven biggest talking points from the weekend's action.

Mohamed Salah Continues to Break Records

50 goals in 69 games. Mo Salah is the fastest to 50 PL goals in Liverpool club history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/19GoJPoanf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 5, 2019

Liverpool's Egyptian King might have gone off the boil in recent weeks, with Sadio Mane picking up much of the slack, but in the Reds' hard-fought win over Southampton on Friday, we were served with a reminder as to why Salah is still the man.

With the score tied at 0-0 and Liverpool looking set to surrender ground to Manchester City in the title race, Salah took matters into his own hands after receiving the ball deep inside his own half, and in a quintessential Liverpool counter-attack, ran the length of the pitch before dinking an effort past the despairing Angus Gunn and giving the Reds the lead.

It was his 50th goal in just 69 Premier League appearances - making him the fastest ever Red to break the 50 goal barrier, surpassing Fernando Torres' 72 games. Only Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy - on 66 and 68 respectively - have done it quicker.

Crystal Palace Are, Probably, Safe

Roy Hodgson continues to do a pretty impressive job at Crystal Palace, and their win at Newcastle at the weekend - courtesy, of course, of a Luka Milivojevic penalty - moved them up to 12th place.

They are now 11 points clear of danger on 39 points, and it would take something pretty disastrous if they were to face the drop at this stage.

Incidentally, it was Milivojevic's ninth successful penalty in ten attempts this season, and he still hasn't missed a minute of Premier League action. If Crystal Palace are a one-man team, then there's a chance that one man isn't Wilfried Zaha.

Gerard Delofeu Is Starting to Realise His Potential

Due to the nomadic nature of former Barca prospect Gerard Delofeu's career - already playing for his fifth club at just 25 - he has never really been given the opportunity to settle and show what he can do consistently. Under Marco SIlva, that seems to be changing.

Since missing the early part of the season with a foot injury, he has pretty much been a regular for Watford so far this campaign, and his match-winning performance from the bench against Wolves - scoring twice as his side came from two goals down to reach the FA Cup final - highlighted just how much quality he has in his locker.

He's now scored six and assisted two in his last seven appearances, and if his current trajectory is anything to go by, he should continue to thrive in his new central position for weeks to come.

Arsenal Still Haven't Kept a Clean Sheet Away From Home

Unai Emery deserves a lot of credit for the job he's done at Arsenal so far. They are arguably favourites for a top four finish and still in the hunt for the Europa League, largely owing to a stellar home record that rivals that of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Away from home, though, it's another story. Following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park, they are the only side in English football's top four leagues not to keep a clean sheet away from home, and have only the 10th best record away from home in the division.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what needs sorted if Arsenal are to go to the next level under Emery - but it's still early days.

It's Happening for Brendan Rodgers at Leicester

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers got off to the worst possible start as Leicester manager, with a stoppage time defeat at the hands of Watford, but four straight wins later, and it looks as if things might just be coming together.

They won resoundingly at relegated Huddersfield at the weekend, by four goals to one, and moved up to seventh place on goal difference - albeit having played a game more than Wolves.

Rodgers' tenure with the Foxes might be in its embryonic stages, but the very early signs point to some exciting times, and potential European football, on the horizon.

Manchester City Remain on Course for a Quadruple

Manchester City overcame Brighton thanks to a single early goal from Gabriel Jesus at Wembley, and booked their place in the FA Cup final - meaning they now have one less game to win if they are to record a historic quadruple of trophies.

They still have a long way to go. Overcoming Liverpool in the remainder of the Premier League season won't be easy, and then there's the small matter of a Champions League quarter-final with Spurs.

With every win, however, it begins to seem more and more likely that Guardiola's centurions could just do the impossible.

Bournemouth Are Not Very Good at Defending

Bournemouth's show of disastrous defending against Burnley on Saturday was truly a sight to behold, with Asmir Begovic in particular having a game to forget between the sticks.

While it may have seemed uncharacteristic for Eddie Howe's side to more or less gift Burnley with three goals, they now have the joint-third worst defensive record in the division, having shipped 61 goals in 33 matches.

Only Fulham and Huddersfield - both relegated already - have conceded more.