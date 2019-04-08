Carly Telford Withdraws From England Women's Squad With Concussion Ahead of Spain Friendly

Chelsea goalkeeper Carly Telford has become the second player to pull out from the England Women's squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup warm up friendly against Spain on Tuesday, following the earlier withdrawal of captain Steph Houghton.





Telford, who was not named on the bench as England narrowly lost 1-0 to a strong Canada side on Friday night, has suffered a concussion and will be unable to face Spain.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

The 31-year-old had started twice during the triumphant SheBelieves Cup earlier this year and has been in competition with Karen Bardsley for much of Phil Neville's time in charge.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Telford is a certainty or the final 23-player World Cup squad this summer, but this withdrawal will come as a blow as it is a potential missed opportunity to stake a claim for the number one jersey at the tournament.

The Spain game will give a handful of other players chances to make an impression on Neville, with Lucy Bronze also not expected to play after suffering a knock against Canada.

Fran Kirby, meanwhile, withdrew prior to the Canada game as a precaution over knee pain.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

After the stern test posed by the Canadians, England will be hoping to bounce back against a Spain side ranked 10 places lower in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

The game will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 6.30pm (BST) on Tuesday night.

England's two further World Cup warm ups against Denmark and New Zealand in May and June respectively will also be shown live on BBC channels - click here for details.