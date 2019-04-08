Ian Wright Again Criticises Unai Emery's Treatment of Arsenal Playmaker Mesut Özil

Legendary forward Arsenal striker Ian Wright has continued his criticism of Unai Emery's treatment of Mesut Ozil, revealing that he has found the situation "very uncomfortable".

Wright - who has repeatedly defended the attacking midfielder and highlighted his star qualities - suggested that Ozil's treatment under the Spanish manager has been poor throughout the 2018/19 season.

The former Real Madrid star has been struggling for form this season, netting only four times in 20 league appearances for The Gunners, but Wright has again defended him in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Everton.

"The way he was being treated by Unai Emery – there was too much negativity around him," Wright said, as quoted by the Metro.





"He was trying, he does what he does and that’s how he plays. To leave him out completely and say the things he’s saying about tactically and his physicality I found that very uncomfortable.





"I don’t think Mesut’s learned any lessons he will continue to play how he plays."

Wright went on to say that the criticism Ozil has been receiving - particularly about his performances against the top six - is unwarranted.

In defence of the 30-year old's work rate and ability, Wright added: "If you look at his stats he runs back as much as anyone else he does his fair share of that kind of stuff.





"The way he plays he’s too good to not be involved at all.

"Whatever people are saying about that he doesn’t do it against the top six I’m not interested because against teams like Newcastle and the rest he will do it and that’s where you’re going to pick points up."

In spite of Wright's comments, however, after another lacklustre performance against Everton on Sunday - the Gunners suffering a 1-0 loss at Goodison Park - it's likely the Arsenal star will continue to receive criticism.