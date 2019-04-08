Manchester United vs Barcelona: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Manchester United face off against Spanish giants Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter final on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

In the previous round, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side miraculously overturned a 2-0 first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain with a famous 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes to reach the quarter finals - the first time the Red Devils have reached the last eight since 2013/14 under David Moyes.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Barça's late onslaught on the Lyon goal resulted in a 5-1 win at the Camp Nou in the previous round to reach the last eight for the 12th successive season, but Lionel Messi and co haven't progressed to the semi-finals since lifting the trophy in 2015.

It's the first meeting between the two sides since the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium in 2011, where the Spanish champions ran out 3-1 winners.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Check out 90min's breakdown of Wednesday's clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 10 April
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 BST
Where Is it Played? Old Trafford
TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport 2
Referee Gianluca Rocchi

Team News

Man Utd have been given a boost by the return of Marcus Rashford, who missed last Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers with an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old returned to light training on Friday and the forward is expected to be fit for Barcelona's visit, while Alexis Sanchez remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Barça boss Ernesto Valverde has also been given some positive injury news this week with Ousmane Dembele making a return from a thigh injury sustained against Lyon, which has ruled him out for the previous four La Liga games.

Midfielder Rafinha is a long-term absentee while Thomas Vermaelen has missed the last seven matches with a thigh injury.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Fred, Lingard; Rashford, Lukaku
Barcelona Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Malcom

Head to Head Record

Man Utd have met Barcelona on 11 occasions - eight in the Champions League - and the Spanish side just edge the contest with a four wins to United's three.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The last victory for the Premier League club came in 2008's semi-final, when a Paul Scholes wonder strike separated the sides at Old Trafford, with United going on to lift the trophy in May.

Recent Form

The now-permanent manager Solskjaer has struggled in recent weeks after his superb start as caretaker boss, losing three of the previous four games, which has seen United drop from fourth to sixth in the Premier League table.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Meanwhile in La Liga, Barcelona extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points after Saturday's 2-0 win over second-placed Atletico Madrid, with the champions losing just once in all competitions since January.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Manchester United Barcelona
Wolves 2-1 Man Utd (2/4) Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid (6/4)
Man Utd 2-1 Watford (30/3) Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona (2/4)
Wolves 2-1 Man Utd (16/3) Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol (30/3)
Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd (10/3) Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona (17/3)
PSG 1-3 Man Utd (6/3) Barcelona 5-1 Lyon (13/3)

Prediction

Given United's recent struggles, it's difficult to see past a Barcelona victory. Messi and Luis Suarez will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Chris Smalling and possibly Phil Jones, with Messi on a typically scintillating run of 12 goals in eight games.

Of course, anything can happen on a European night at Old Trafford, but keeping out Barcelona could be Solskjaer's toughest job to date.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Barcelona

