Milan Ready to Hand Mauricio Pochettino £300m Transfer Budget in Bid to Lure Spurs Manager

Milan are ready to hand Mauricio Pochettino a £300m transfer budget for the summer in a bid to convince the Argentine to join the club as manager.

Recent reports have suggested that the Serie A giants were lining up a move for the Tottenham boss ahead of a summer overhaul, with speculation intensifying after both Manchester United and Real Madrid appointed permanent managers.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Now, according to the Daily Mirror, former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is intent on convincing Pochettino to join, and that a potential transfer budget of £300m may convince him to leave his 'project' at Spurs, where he has been left disappointed by the club's recent lack of spending in the market.

The report adds that Gazidis was left impressed by the Argentine's impact in the Premier League with both Southampton and Tottenham, and sees him as the perfect fit to lead a new revival at the helm of the Italian giants.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

In what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for Milan, the club have been linked in recent weeks with a move for Cagliari midfielder and former Chelsea target Nicolo Barella, whilst a move to bring Yannick Carrasco back to Europe has also been mooted.

After falling to a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, Gattuso's side find themselves fifth in Serie A, and a massive 32 points behind the table-topping Bianconeri.