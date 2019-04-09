Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater Charged With Drink Driving After Crashing Car on Night Out in Cheshire

April 09, 2019

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving after crashing his car during a night out in Cheshire.

Drinkwater has failed to make a single competitive appearance for Chelsea this season, falling behind the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. He is contracted to remain with the Blues until 2022, but with first team opportunities being extremely limited, his future with the club appears to be uncertain.

The Sun report that the Drinkwater had been at a party in Cheshire in the early hours of Monday morning, before he left and was involved in a traffic incident with another car. The Chelsea midfielder, his passenger and the driver of the other car were all treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A Cheshire police spokesperson has released a statement on the matter (via The Mirror), confirming that Drinkwater is set to appear in court next month.

"A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire.

"Danny Drinkwater was arrested shortly after 12.30am on Monday, April 8 following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere.

"He has been released on unconditional bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 13."

If found guilty, Drinkwater could face a maximum of six months in prison and a subsequent driving ban.

A spokesperson from Chelsea has also offered up a statement, simply stating: "We are aware of reports but we will want to establish all of the facts before commenting."

