Harry Kane Hobbles Off With Suspected Ankle Injury During Champions League Clash With Man City

By 90Min
April 09, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been forced off with apparent ankle injury during the Lilywhites' UEFA Champions League meeting with Manchester City at the 'New White Hart Lane'. 

The England captain limped down the tunnel, and was replaced by the ever-meh Lucas Moura, after appearing to roll his ankle while tackling Fabian Delph on the byline.

The extent of the ailment is, as of yet, unknown, but the fact that Kane looks to have re-injured his ankle will be concerning for Mauricio Pochettino and the Tottenham Hotspur faithful.

It is by no means the first time the talismanic number ten has suffered an ankle injury. Kane has recently recovered from damaging ankle ligaments in January defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. 

And last March, Kane came off worse in a collision not too dissimilar to the one tonight in a Premier League game at Bournemouth. On that occasion, the 25-year-old missed four weeks of action at a crucial point of the 2017/18 campaign.

Tottenham will be hoping that the injury is not as severe as the previous two, and that their star man will be back fit in time for the second leg meeting with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message