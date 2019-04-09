Kevin De Bruyne Names Spurs & Chelsea Stars as Well as City Teammates as He Builds 'Perfect Player'

By 90Min
April 09, 2019

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has named teammates Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane among other world stars in his attempts to construct the 'perfect player'. 

The Belgium international has returned from a hamstring injury for City at a crucial time of the season, as Pep Guardiola's side look to secure an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

One quarter of the quadruple comes in the shape of the Champions League, with City set to face Tottenham in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the potentially season-defining tie, the talented midfielder was tasked by BT Sport with building what he sees as the 'perfect player', with qualities from different stars in the game.

For leadership, he chose teammate for both club and country Vincent Kompany, saying: "To choose leadership, and it's somebody I know. I have to say Vincent Kompany. 

"I see what he does on and off the pitch for club and country. I think he's probably one of the best leaders in the world for a team."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Next was vision, with upcoming opponent Christian Eriksen selected, with the Dane's 11 Premier League assists this campaign certainly helping his case. 

He said: "I like a player like Eriksen. He's very underrated in people's minds. He creates a lot of chances for his teammates, and I know him already from his time in Ajax."

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos was selected for the player's mentality, with the Spaniard's trophy haul of four Champions Leagues and a World Cup aiding the call.

De Bruyne said: "He just does everything to get the team fired up. Even taking a red card to win the game."

Another City player to get a mention was Leroy Sane due to his acceleration, with De Bruyne stating: "I would take Leroy, just because of his elegance, you know? He could be like a hundred metre runner and it wouldn't cost him any effort."

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante was the next selection for the player, with the work-rate of the two-time Premier League winner heralded by the City midfielder, claiming: "I would say N'Golo Kante. 

"The things that he does, he's incredible at them. He's a defensive hoover, which is really important also."

Finally, for the player's football brain, De Bruyne was modest enough to pick himself, although few could argue with that. Of himself he said: "I would say my football brain, to be fair. I'm pretty happy with it!"

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message