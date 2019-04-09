Lionel Messi Names the Players He Considers the Best in the World

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has claimed that he and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best players in the world.

Messi, 31, has enjoyed yet another fabulous season for La Blaugrana, netting 43 goals in all competitions so far as well as providing 15 assists, as Barca remain on course for securing a treble of La Liga, the Champions League and Copa del Rey - the third of his career.

While the Argentine remains head and shoulders above anyone else when it comes to goalscoring in La Liga this season, mainly due to Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid to Juve, he still sees himself and the former Manchester United man as the best players in the world. He did however go on to name the players who come close to the pair.

Speaking to FM Club 974 in Argentina, as quoted by The Mail, he said: "I don't want to forget anyone, but I think that Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Eden] Hazard, Luis Suarez and [Sergio] Aguero are the best.

"I didn't mention Cristiano because I put him aside from the list with me."

While the pair, who have each won five Ballon d'Or titles, won't come into direct competition for now following their nine-year battle in Spain, Messi and Ronaldo could well meet in the final of this season's Champions League.

In an occasion that would befit the duo, Messi also admitted he 'misses' Ronaldo since leaving Spain for Italy, before pointing to Juventus as potential winners of this season's Champions League.

He added: "I miss Cristiano. Although it was a bit difficult to see him win trophies, he gave La Liga prestige.

"Juventus are a great candidate to win the Champions League since the arrival of Cristiano, and the match against Atleti must have given them a lot of confidence."

A lot could happen between now and the final at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Barcelona needing to get past Manchester United in the quarter-finals, before facing either Liverpool or FC Porto in the semi-finals should they reach that stage.

Juventus meanwhile face Ajax in the quarter-finals, with the reward of ousting the Dutch side a semi-final against either Tottenham or Manchester City.