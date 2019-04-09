Manuel Pellegrini Reflects on Positive Second Half Performance After Latest West Ham Defeat

By 90Min
April 09, 2019

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini revealed his pleasure at how his side improved in the second half, despite losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers were beaten by two goals from in-form Eden Hazard, who scored once in each half. The defeat sees them remain 11th in the Premier League table, but means they have now suffered back-to-back defeats for the fifth time this season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pellegrini refused to be too downbeat after the game, though, claiming that his side's slow start to the game had cost them dearly.

“We improved a lot in the second half," Pellegrini told West Ham's official website. "We had opportunities, and we could have drawn the game but finally they scored the second goal.

“I think the difference was in the first 45 minutes, that we didn’t start the game with the pace that you need to play [against Chelsea].”

The Hammers defeat at Stamford Bridge saw them continue their poor away form, as they fell to their seventh away game without a win. It also means that Pellegrini's side have lost three of their last four outings, with their last win on the road coming last December.

The Chilean was full of praise for Hazard, though also criticised his side’s defending, adding: “When a player with the quality of Hazard, you know he can make different things. Going between four players is not easy, so maybe we could have been more aggressive.

“[In the second half] I think we changed a lot of things, in the pace we played and the part of the pitch we played in too. We played forward and not so close to our box, and we had the chances to draw.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

West Ham are back in action on Saturday, as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The Hammers are then back at the London Stadium on 20 April, as they entertain Leicester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message