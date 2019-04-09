Marcelo Brozovic Set to Miss Inter's Clashes With AS Roma & Juventus Due to Thigh Injury

April 09, 2019

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is set to miss huge Serie A games against AS Roma and Juventus in the coming weeks due to a thigh injury.

The 26-year-old was forced off after only 23 minutes during the Nerazzurri's goalless draw with Atlanta at the weekend, although the extent of the injury was unknown. 

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti admitted that the Croatian international would not be available for the next game - away to Frosinone at the weekend - with the club releasing an update via their Twitter account.

The brief statement reports that the midfielder has sustained 'a muscular distraction at the semitendinosus of the right thigh' with his fitness set to be 're-evaluated next week'. 

While there's no official confirmation regarding the timescale regarding Brozovic's injury, Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset are reporting that he's set to miss crucial games against Roma and Juventus in the coming weeks, as Inter look to secure a place in next season's Champions League.  

Inter are currently third in Serie A on 57 points, five points more than city rivals Milan in fourth and Atalanta in fifth, with Brozovic a key player in the club's push for a top-four finish in the centre of the park. 

The midfielder has made 38 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing one assist, while he was a major part of the Croatia side that reached the final of the World Cup in 2018, making six appearances over the course of the competition.

