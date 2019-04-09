Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Breeze Past Porto in Champions League Quarter Final 1st Leg

Liverpool were in fine form as they comfortably brushed aside Porto 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Frist half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino proved to be the difference as the Reds gave themselves a huge advantage heading into the second leg in Portugal in two weeks' time.

The evening got off to the best possible start for Liverpool, as Keita found the back of the net for the second consecutive game - although it admittedly took a wicked deflection before wrong-footing Iker Casillas in the Porto goal.

After an underwhelming debut season, the Guinean midfielder is finally starting to prove his worth. The old saying 'you wait ages for a bus' springs to mind for some reason...

Keita really seems to be enjoying himself in midfield. Think he's benefitting from having Henderson and Fabinho doing the bulk of the defensive work. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 9, 2019

Having Naby Keita in this type of form at this crucial stage could prove to be season defining. He’s linking up with Salah so well here. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) April 9, 2019

Keita wasn't the only player who kicked on from his performance against Southampton on Friday. Jordan Henderson, who made a remarkable cameo appearance off the bench against the Saints, was awarded with a start and more than made good on his opportunity.

As is often the case when a player unexpectedly puts in a superb performance, Henderson was being labelled as the 'prime' version of a whole host of world class midfielders.

Is this Henderson or prime Gerrard? — 🇫🇷 (@LFCCian) April 9, 2019





Can we all please appreciate and praise Henderson’s performance? Man was playing like prime Kaka in that midfield. Credit goes out to him. — ‘ (@VintageFirmino) April 9, 2019

Liverpool's excellent performance was also exemplified by Firmino, whose best performances have tended to come in Europe so far this season.

As good as he was, plenty of supporters were quick to notice that he failed to score with a trademark 'no-look' strike, despite practically being on the line when he stroked the ball home.

You know we're going for the PL and the CL when Firmino is actually looking at open goals from 2 yards out. pic.twitter.com/kTms6YIZz7 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 9, 2019





Firmino didn't no-look that finish, are we feeling the pressure?😂 — An (@AnfieldAn) April 9, 2019





Firmino has played very well so far but disappointed there wasn't a 'no look' when he scored 😂 #LFC #LIVPOR — Jackson Cole (@_jacksonTS) April 9, 2019

It wasn't necessarily plain sailing for the Reds and the result could have easily been a different story had they been penalised for two separate incidents of handball.

Of course, not everyone was too thrilled about Liverpool's good fortune.