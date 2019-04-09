Unai Emery Offers Injury Update on Laurent Koscielny & Granit Xhaka Ahead of Napoli Clash

By 90Min
April 09, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has provided an injury update on Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka ahead of the club's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Napoli on Thursday.

The Gunners head into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, in which Sokratis Papastathopoulos picked up his 10th yellow card of the season to earn himself a two game domestic ban.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

There is therefore a clamour for the return of veteran centre back Laurent Koscielny, who has been missing since the triumphant last 16 second leg against Rennes.

Unfortunately, at this juncture, Emery could offer no guarantees as to whether this could happen for the Napoli game, admitting to the club's official website after the Everton defeat: "I don’t know. Maybe Laurent could’ve come back to play today but yesterday we knew it wasn’t possible. I want to be positive for Thursday but it depends how he’s progressing."

And the same feeling can be applied to the Swiss midfielder, who has also been out since the Rennes clash, as Emery explained: "Xhaka is the same. They are doubts for Thursday."

However, he refused to be downbeat about the situation, backing any member of his squad to step up to the plate if needed. "We have players and we know we can produce the performance with all the players," he added.

"When you lose a match, maybe you can look at the players who didn’t play, but it’s rarely the consequence. We’ve won matches with other players, other systems, and we need to be efficient in each moment. We need to be consistent like we are a lot of the time, but sometimes we can lose."

Aaron Ramsey was consigned to the bench for the first half against the Toffees with a slight concern, but came on for the second half and suffered no further issues.

Long-term absentees Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck are all still out, but Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has struggled with a groin strain sporadically throughout the season, returned to action in a friendly on April 5, claiming he was 'back on track' on Twitter after the game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message