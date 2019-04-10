​7 of Liverpool's Most Exciting Performances Under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have rarely enjoyed a dull moment under Jurgen Klopp. Since taking over on 8 October 2015, the German has ensured that his high-octane football has made the Reds one of the best teams to watch in world football once again.

After a lull in recent years, Liverpool have high-pressed their way back to Europe's top table, while only juggernauts Manchester City stand in their way of achieving a first ever Premier League title as we approach the business end of the 2018/19 season.

Here's a look back at the seven most exciting games of Klopp's reign so far.

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal (December 2018)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The gruelling Christmas schedule threatened to take its toll on Klopp's side by 29 December. When Ainsley Maitland-Niles converted Alex Iwobi's cross on 11 minutes, it looked like it could be a difficult evening for Liverpool at Anfield.

However, just five minutes later they were 2-1 up after Roberto Firmino slalomed and bamboozled his way through a shaky Gunners defence.

By half-time it was 4-1, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah getting in on the act in one of the most pulsating halves of football anywhere this season. Firmino walked off with the match ball as a souvenir after slotting in a second-half penalty to make it 5-1 at the finish.

Liverpool 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain (September 2018)

With a difficult route to navigate, this season has seen Liverpool struggle to recreate last term's free-scoring form in Europe. However, they made it out of the Champions League's group of death thanks to their impressive displays at Anfield, none more so than against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead against a listless PSG, as the hosts overran the French champions in midfield. Daniel Sturridge and James Milner scored the goals, before Thomas Meunier pulled one back before half time.

Kylian Mbappe then bagged one against the run of play with only seven minutes of normal time to play, leaving Liverpool fans - who had seen their side dominate all night - wondering what had gone wrong.

With the promise of another famous European victory fading away, substitute Roberto Firmino - who had had his eye gouged against Tottenham the weekend before - found the bottom corner in stoppage time and did that eye-patch celebration.

Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool (April 2018)

After seeing off Porto in the round of 16, Liverpool were paired with Premier League champions elect Man City in the quarter finals of the Champions League 2017/18.

The Reds fine home form saw them take a 3-0 lead into the second leg, but a tap in from Gabriel Jesus after just two minutes set pulses racing at the Etihad Stadium.

A stellar defensive effort from Klopp's side followed, keeping the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Jesus at bay. City mustered 20 shots but only one goal, while ruthless counter attacks and fine finishes from Salah and Firmino saw Liverpool end the night 2-1 victors - 5-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool 5-2 AS Roma (April 2018)

April 2018 was quite a month for Liverpool fans' hearts. After City came Roma, and the excitement levels were turned up to 11.

Salah scored a stunner against his old club to set the tone, before adding another before half time. In the second half, Mane and Firmino (twice) took it to five-goal lead - the fourth time that season that Klopp's men had scored at least five in the Champions League.

Just when fans were starting to get comfortable, however, Roma scored twice in the last 10 minutes, setting up a very nervy second leg in the eternal city.

Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund (April 2016)

After a credible 1-1 draw on Klopp's return to Dortmund in the Europa League quarter finals of 2016, Liverpool just needed a nice, boring, routine home win (or even a goalless draw) to see them through to the semi finals. That is not what they got.

After 10 minutes at Anfield, the Reds were two goals down after strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Divock Origi pulled one back early in the second half, but things began to look very bleak when Marco Reus added a third for the visitors. Liverpool needed three goals in 30 minutes.

Philippe Coutinho got the first one back, before Mamadou Sakho headed in from a corner to level the tie. Into injury time, with the Anfield crowd on its feet and Klopp making kitchen sink gestures in the technical area, Dejan Lovren - scorer of just one Liverpool goal prior - rose highest to head home and send Anfield into delirium.

Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool (January 2016)

A January away day at Carrow Road would've been earmarked by few as a potential firecracker in Liverpool's season, but that is exactly what they got.

Klopp's new side found themselves 2-1 down at the break, while a Wes Hoolahan penalty early in the second half made it three, with the travelling fans already mentally planning their trip back home from Norfolk.

Liverpool rallied and James Milner, Firmino and Jordan Henderson all scored to put the visitors in front. However, Sebastien Bassong netted in injury time for the hosts and seemed to crush the Reds' hopes of victory. Yet, there was just about time for one more twist, as Adam Lallana volleyed past a helpless Declan Rudd on 95 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp famously had his glasses broken by Christian Benteke in the ensuing celebrations.

Liverpool 4-3 Man City (January 2018)

Perhaps the most exhilarating performance yet under Klopp came on 14 January 2018, as unbeaten Manchester City arrived at Anfield. At that point in the season, it not only looked like City were on for a historic treble, or even quadruple, but no-one could touch them in the Premier League, while Liverpool had just lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain skipped past Fernandinho and rifled into the bottom corner to give Liverpool the lead after nine minutes, before Leroy Sane squirmed one past Loris Karius at the near post to make it level at half time.

While City dominated the possession, the Reds found themselves 4-1 up after eight blistering second half minutes. First Firmino outmuscled John Stones and sailed a beautiful chip past Ederson, before Mane rifled into the top corner and Salah capitalised on a defensive error.

Wity City’s invincibility on the line, they pressed hard for the final 20 minutes, with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan scoring late goals. However, the Reds held out for a breathtaking victory inflicting City’s first defeat of the Premier League season. It was not the only time Klopp would get the better of Pep Guardiola that year...

This article is brought to you by Falken Tyres. Find out more about Falken Tyres here.



