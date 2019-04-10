Christopher Nkunku on Arsenal Radar as Rumours of Soured Relationship With Thomas Tuchel Grow

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku is reportedly eager to secure a transfer away from the Parc des Princes this summer, with Arsenal rumoured to be interested in signing the youngster.

The France under-21 international has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 leaders this season. However, he did not feature in the side's ill-fated Champions League campaign and has only completed the full 90 minutes on eight occasions in domestic action. Arsenal are thought to be monitoring Nkunku's situation, with alleged suitors Rennes appearing to have pulled out of the race for his signature.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

The 21-year-old is believed to be dissatisfied with his game time for PSG, with coach Thomas Tuchel preferring to use more established names like Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes in the centre of the park.

Le Parisien report that Nkunku has refused to begin contract negotiations with the French champions, as his current deal expiring in 2020. His relationship with Tuchel has turned sour after the former Borussia Dortmund boss broke his promise regarding increased minutes on the pitch for the player.

Nkunku is now pushing hard for a move away from the club and Arsenal are eager to bring him to the Emirates next season. If that were to come to fruition it would see the starlet link up with Unai Emery, the man who brought him into the PSG first-team set-up during his tenure at Les Rouge et Bleu.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, the acquisition of the Frenchman will be neither straightforward nor cheap for the Premier League outfit as PSG director of sport Antero Henrique does not want to lose the youth product for a reduced price.

As a result, he is still keen to have Nkunku extend his contract in the hopes that the club can then command a larger transfer fee from any side interested in landing their man.