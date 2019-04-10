Ex-Arsenal Forward Charlie Nicholas Predicts Comfortable Europa League Win for Gunners Over Napoli

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas has tipped his old side to record a 3-1 victory against Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash.

The Gunners saw off Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in the last round, securing a 3-0 win at the Emirates to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first meeting in France. However, they go into the match off the back of a damaging away defeat to Everton in domestic action last weekend. Meanwhile, opponents Napoli emphatically dismissed Red Bull Salzburg 6-1 on aggregate to set up Thursday night's heavyweight encounter in north London.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas stated: "[Arsenal's] home form is excellent, so I am pretty confident when we play at home. I have not been confident and never will be with this team defensively. They do not know how to defend.

"Napoli are not brilliant. They had a draw at home at the weekend and are second in Serie A, but are not as strong as they used to be.





"Unai Emery – please just play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette," the 57-year-old went on. "He said how they are a strong combination, but he is not playing them together. I don't get the decision to play Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.





"Aubameyang, Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil must start together on Thursday, and if they do, Arsenal will win."

Nicholas concluded that his former club would secure a 3-1 result to take with them into the return fixture at San Paolo Stadium the following week. Such a lead would be vital for the team, with 70% of their points in the Premier League having come on home turf.





Their woeful performances of the road have hampered their attempts to seal a top four finish and could prove to be their undoing in European competition, adding weight to the importance of this week's first leg against I Partenopei.