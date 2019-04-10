Gareth Bale's Agent Insists Winger Is Happy at Real Madrid But Refuses to Rule Out England Return

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has insisted his client remains happy at Real Madrid despite jeers from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd, but remained coy over the winger's future beyond the end of the season.

Bale has had an underwhelming season with Los Blancos since the spectre of Cristiano Ronaldo was removed from Madrid, once again struggling to retain match fitness throughout the season and notching just 14 goals and five assists across competitions.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

This came to a head on Saturday when, despite Real earning a 2-1 win over Eibar, the Welshman was booed for a poor showing in a rare opportunity to shine from the start.

But, speaking to Deportes Cuatro, as quoted by AS, after the game, Barnett insisted: "He is very happy here. He is a Real Madrid player and right now he is not thinking about a return to England."

The former Tottenham star has been consistently linked with a return to the Premier League for a while now, and despite that proclamation, Barnett was still coy on whether the Welshman would remain at Real, responding to such questions by declaring: "I can't predict the future, but for now he is happy."

And Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane took a page from the same play book when he was probed on the 29-year-old's future, asserting: "We will see [whether Bale will still be at the club next season]. Gareth is a Real Madrid player with two years left on his contract."

On the hostility from the home crowd, the Frenchman proclaimed: "We’re not happy about the whistles, but the public comes to see their team do well. There was a reaction and I’m left with that, the public knows that the season is over, that we play to try and finish second."