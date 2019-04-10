Juventus are understood to have made contact with the representatives of Julian Brandt ahead of a proposed €25m switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old is one of the hottest commodities in the Bundesliga, and has repeatedly been linked with a move to a bigger club.

Thus far, he has opted to stay put at Leverkusen, where his current deal runs until 2021, but it's reported that he has a release clause allowing him to move on for just €25m.

That clause has piqued the interest of Juventus among others, with Sport Bild (via Goal) claiming that I Bianconeri have made contact with Brandt's representatives over a potential move to Serie A, and have even outlined some of the finer print of a proposed contract.

Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring Brandt's situation, and both will have taken heart from his recent comments over his future - with the young winger declaring that he will see out the season at Leverkusen before making a decision on his future.

"I'm thinking of myself, but not during a season, but the club and the here and now is too important for me," Brandt said, in quotes carried by Goal. "If I were only concerned with that, then my performance would suffer as well, which would not have earned the club, which has given me a lot of confidence over the years I do not do that and so we are left."

Brandt's failure to commit his future could be interpreted as a sign that he's finally ready to move on from the club that he joined back in 2014. Since then, he has made 159 appearances in Germany's top flight and scored 31 goals.

A move to Juventus could be just what Brandt needs to elevate his game to the next level, though it's likely both Bayern and Dortmund will also fight tooth and nail for his signature.