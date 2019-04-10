Man United vs. Barcelona Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Manchester United face Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 10, 2019

Manchester United hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10. Kickoff from Old Trafford is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United advanced past PSG in the round of 16, winning on away goals. Manchester United came in second in Group H with 10 points, trailing Juventus, which finished with 12 points. The Red Devils earned three wins, one draw and two losses in group stage play. But Manchester United has been on a skid lately, losing three of its last four matches.

Barcelona, on the other hand, has won five of its last six contests and leads La Liga standings. In the Champions League, Barcelona moved past Lyon in the round of 16, winning on aggregate 5–1. In group play, the club finished on top of the Group B standings with 14 points.

The second leg between the two giants, who've met in two Champions League finals before, will be played April 16. 

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message