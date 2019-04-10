Manchester United hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10. Kickoff from Old Trafford is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United advanced past PSG in the round of 16, winning on away goals. Manchester United came in second in Group H with 10 points, trailing Juventus, which finished with 12 points. The Red Devils earned three wins, one draw and two losses in group stage play. But Manchester United has been on a skid lately, losing three of its last four matches.

Barcelona, on the other hand, has won five of its last six contests and leads La Liga standings. In the Champions League, Barcelona moved past Lyon in the round of 16, winning on aggregate 5–1. In group play, the club finished on top of the Group B standings with 14 points.

The second leg between the two giants, who've met in two Champions League finals before, will be played April 16.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

