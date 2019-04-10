Reason for Bernardo Silva's Absence During Man City's 1-0 Loss at Tottenham Revealed

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was an unexpected absentee from the Citizens' squad to face Tottenham on Tuesday night in the Champions League quarter final first leg.

It has now been revealed the versatile Portuguese player was a late squad dropout on precautionary measures, after he injured his thigh in training.

Bernardo missing as a precaution after a slight tweak in training. — Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) April 9, 2019

ESPN's Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith broke the news on Twitter just before kick off, writing: "Bernardo missing as a precaution after a slight tweak in training."

And Jack Pitt-Brooke of the Independent was quick to clarify that it was an issue in his thigh, explaining: "Bernardo Silva misses out as a precaution after picking up a minor thigh injury in training yesterday."

Silva had previously been pictured enjoying himself during the club's training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but clearly the club were not willing to risk aggravating the issue further.

Silva has been one of City's best players this season, notching 11 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, and has shone in a number of different roles across the pitch, with his absence felt dearly on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side ultimately slumped to a 1-0 defeat, after Sergio Aguero saw his controversially awarded penalty saved by Hugo Lloris before Son Heung-min punished the Argentine with a well-taken finish 12 minutes from time.

But it was not just the 24-year-old former Monaco man who missed out, as both Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne were consigned to the bench in favour of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Speaking to reporters following the loss, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, the Spanish tactician explained: "Bernardo could not play so we played Riyad and he played good especially in the second half when he had someone close to him because in the first half it was not easy for him.

"In the second half we found these situations and he played much, much better. It is what it is. At this point in the season there are injuries, there are problems. Hopefully next week maybe Bernardo will be fit."

While as of yet Bernardo's formal fitness status is unknown, the ailment could rule him out of this weekend's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

