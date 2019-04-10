Twitter Reacts as Spirited Manchester United Slip to Narrow Defeat Against Nervy Barcelona

They didn't half try, yet no amount of huffing and puffing can help Ashley Young cross a ball.

An early sucker punch from Barcelona looked like it could trigger a bit of a hammering, yet guts and grit kept Manchester United in the game, and some. However, a lack of cutting edge and killer quality in the final third cost the Red Devils in the end.

But given the manner of the defeat, another PSG could be on the cards, couldn't it?

Just 12 minutes into the match, the much maligned VAR had a huge say in proceedings after correctly awarding Barcelona the opening goal after Luis Suarez was incorrectly flagged offside. Naturally, those in favour of the new technology made their voices heard.

Such a clear goal would've been disallowed. #VAR is the best thing to happen to football ever #MUNBAR — Chisolm (@Nosike_C) April 10, 2019

In VAR we trust lads — Hardy (@ydraHardy) April 10, 2019

VAR was spot on there to be fair 👏🏼 #Barca — Wayne (@wayneleedsfan) April 10, 2019

As the half grew on, United began to grow in confidence, something that was epitomised in Chris Smalling's robust, yet fair, aerial challenge on Lionel Messi, leaving the Argentine with a rather bloody nose.

The sight of Messi's blood revealed two things. 1) It is in fact red, normal and like all others. 2) When he's losing some, people get worried. Very worried.

That secret Smalling knew about Messi is that if you cut him, he bleeds. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 10, 2019

I’m neither a doctor nor a nose expert, but that looks painful on Messi — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) April 10, 2019

He bleeds like the rest of us 😲😲😲 #messi — Endless Summer (@glastomongrel) April 10, 2019

Oh, and don't forget about Diogo Dalot's rather impressive miss from Ashley Young's header.

That Dalot miss is gonna hurt for some time — Nids 🐳 (@nidaliaa) April 10, 2019

Dalot's header was harder to miss ffs — Claudio (@C_Salvaggio) April 10, 2019

One particular mention even referenced the recently departed Belgian great, Marouane of Fellaini-shire.

Imagine Fellaini was in there instead of Dalot



Just imagine.



I miss you Lord Fellaini — A Nigerian🇳🇬 (@Justifiedd19) April 10, 2019

In the end, though, it all kind of fizzled out for Manchester United, though many praised their Solskjaer's boys for their efforts - feeling another Champions League second leg turnaround could be on the cards.

Praise in particular seemed to be steered towards the performance of Scott McTominay in central midfield..

Half time in the tie, this means we got to get the job done at Camp Nou. #MUFC #MUNBAR — 🤴🏾 ᴷⁱⁿᵍ ᴰᵃⱽⁱᴰ (@King_David_Ja) April 10, 2019

That’s a good leg, we’ll take 1-0. Bring on the Nou Camp #mufc — Ben L (@purplebenny) April 10, 2019

Re-creating the magic of their miraculous win in Paris will take some doing, but nothing is out of the realms of possibility.

After all, Ole won the treble with United in '99. Under Sir Alex Ferguson of all people. As if you hadn't heard eh..