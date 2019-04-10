Wolves Star 'Interests' Liverpool as Assistant Manager Drops Summer Transfer Hint

By 90Min
April 10, 2019

Liverpool's assistant first-team coach Pep Lijnders has hinted that Wolves' Ruben Neves is a player that 'interests' the club as plans begin to start for summer acquisitions.

The Premier League high flyers are currently in a race for the domestic crown, as well as being on the brink of a Champions League semi final place, yet it appears some players are already on the club's radar ahead of summer transfers.

After another fine season for Wolves in which Neves has helped guide the club to eighth in the Premier League table, his performances have not gone unnoticed among the Liverpool coaching staff - with assistant coach Lijnders telling Portuguese publication O Jogo the club are keen admirers of the midfielder.

"I know him very well, his ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism… I know what he gives to the team and this type of players always interest us," he said.

Having previously been coaching at Neves' former club Porto, Lijinders confirmed he was a player he was aware of long before his days at Wolves, even admitting to have met up with the 22-year-old, claiming he is still one of his 'boys'.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He added: "I recognised him when I saw him at Wolves. I saw technique, professionalism; I saw the 2013/14 player I knew. [...] He’s a man, he’s got a wife, a baby… It’s good to see my boys."


The Reds have been linked with Neves on numerous occasions in the past, going back to the Portuguese's days in his native Portugal, as well as his subsequent success with Wolves over the past couple of seasons. With three goals and two assists for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the Premier League this season, he looks set to be on many club's wishlists come the summer.

