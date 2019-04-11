Arjen Robben Admits That He Might Not Play for Bayern Munich Again This Season

By 90Min
April 11, 2019

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben claims that he doesn't know if he'll get the chance to play for the club again before his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has been out of action since November due to a thigh injury which has had a knock-on effect for Robben's fitness, while January arrival Alphonso Davies has moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

Robben admitted that his short-term future with the club is in doubt and admits that he might not get the chance to have one last farewell with fans before he leaves at the end of the season.

Alexandra Beier/GettyImages

"I'm not sure whether I can play for Bayern Munich again this season," Robben told Sky Sports. "The situation is frustrating, not knowing what exactly it is."

The 35-year-old has spent the last 10 years at the Allianz Arena where he's made 305 appearances across all competitions, scoring 143 goals and registering 101 assists.

Robben has been part of seven title-winning sides since joining the Bundesliga's record champions, while he's also won four domestic cups.

The veteran forward most notably scored the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund as Bayern Munich secured the Champions League title during the 2012/13 season.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Robben has been heavily linked with a move to MLS in recent weeks, with Toronto emerging as the most likely destination for him once his contract expires in Bavaria.

Italian giants Inter have also held talks with the former Netherlands international, but it's claimed that Robben would rather see out the rest of his career in America.

