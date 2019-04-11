Arsenal vs. Napoli Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Europa League

How to watch Arsenal vs. Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 10.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 11, 2019

Arsenal returns to action in the Europa League, hosting Napoli in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The two sides have only met twice before in competitive fixtures, with each picking up a victory.

The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from a 1–0 loss to Everton on Saturday. Arsenal moved past BATE in the round of 32 to advance and then advanced past Rennes in the round of 16. 

In Serie A, Napoli is coming off a 1–1 draw to Genoa. The club moved past Red Bull Salzburg in the round of 16. 

The two will face off in the second leg on April 18.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes USA

Live StreamWatch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

