Jonny Reveals Why He Was Disappointed to Never Play for Former Club Atletico Madrid

Jonny has revealed his desire to one day return to Atletico Madrid, despite only making his loan move to Wolves from the La Liga giants permanent in January.

The 25-year-old had been on loan from Atletico before making his temporary stay permanent and has become a regular in the Wanderers lineup, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite his undoubted success in helping Wolves to the FA Cup final and reaching eighth in the Premier League, Jonny has admitted he is disappointed to have never played for Atletico.

"My desire to play for Atletico Madrid is still there, honestly," Jonny explained in an interview with Radio MARCA. "It's clear that Atletico are a great club and it's a shame I couldn't make my debut."

Jonny was signed from Celta Vigo after impressing in La Liga, signing a six-year deal before being shipped out on loan.

However, Jonny reiterated his happiness with how his loan move to Wolves has worked out, revealing how much he has enjoyed his debut Premier League.

He added: "I liked the Premier League so much I decided to stay. At the moment, I'm working with a great club that has a positive and happy dynamic."





Jonny also named Chelsea star Eden Hazard among the best players he has faced so far in his career, alongside Ballon d'Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.





He said: "[Eden] Hazard is a player who is great in a one-on-one situation and he takes advantage of any opportunity to go past you.

"Cristiano and Messi are players from another planet. For any other player it will be very difficult to reach those numbers."