Leicester City vs Newcastle United: Brendan Rodgers' Best Available Foxes Lineup

Leicester City welcome Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium on Friday night, with manager Brendan Rodgers hoping his side continue their good form and come away with three points.

The Foxes won comfortable away to relegated Huddersfield last time out, and Rodgers will want his players to replicate that attacking display in front of their home fans against the Magpies.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Here's a look at how the Foxes could line up for Friday's clash.

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - The Danish keeper has put in some good performances of late and provides a wealth of experience at the base of Leicester's side. He will have to be ready to deal with Newcastle's physicality at set pieces, or risk being caught out by the Magpies.

Ricardo Pereira (RB) - The Portuguese right back has been one of Leicester's most consistent performers since his summer move and his attacking forays have become a useful weapon for the Foxes.

Wes Morgan (CB) - Club captain Morgan has become indispensable in recent weeks. Not only has he put in commanding defensive performances, he has also contributed some key goals, cementing his place in the team. Jonny Evans is available again but Morgan's recent performances should see him retain his starting place.

Harry Maguire (CB) - The England defender is ready to return to action following the birth of his child. His ability to play out from the back is an important part of Leicester's style, so expect Maguire to start.

Ben Chilwell (LB) - Another consistent performer for the Foxes. There are a number of clubs monitoring the 22-year-old and if he keeps putting in good performances, the Foxes will face a fight to keep him in the summer.

Midfielders

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Demarai Gray (RM) - The England Under-21 international could trouble the opposition with his direct running and ability to beat his man. He will be hoping to add a few goals to his tally before the end of the season and is a danger from range.

Wilfred Ndidi (CDM) - Ndidi provides cover for his defensive colleagues whilst also playing a part in his sides attacking play, often going unnoticed because of the exploits of his more flamboyant teammates. He's probably one of the first names down on the team sheet.

Youri Tielemans (CM) - The Belgian scored in his last outing and has built a good relationship with his teammate James Maddison. Leicester will be looking to turn his loan move into a permanent one in the summer and build the team around the talented youngster.

James Maddison (CM) - Since his arrival in the summer, Maddison has gone from strength to strength, and in Rodgers he has found a manager who plays to his talents. His partnership with Jamie Vardy is beginning to look particularly potent and is becoming a lethal weapon in the Foxes' attacking arsenal.

Harvey Barnes (LM) - Having returned to Leicester in January after a successful loan stint in the Championship, Barnes has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. He has looked assured on the left side of the Foxes' midfield and will look to further stake his claim to a starting spot against Newcastle.

Forwards

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Jamie Vardy (ST) - Vardy is fit after being substituted late in the previous game. The Englishman has returned to his prolific goal-scoring form lately and it will take a lot for the Magpies defence to stop him.