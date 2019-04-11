Luka Jovic's Father Reveals Striker's Desire to Remain at Eintracht Despite Barcelona Interest

Luka Jovic's father has claimed that his son wants to remain at Eintracht Frankurt beyond the current season, hoping to feature in the Champions League with the Bundesliga outfit next term.

After a scintillating second season in Germany, talk has been rife about a potential move to any number of European heavyweights for Jovic, who is currently on loan at the club from Benfica - with an option to buy in the summer.

Luka Jovic's father wants him to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt, telling Bild: "Luka has enquiries. The ones from Barcelona are there. But he has no interest. He doesn't know if he can play football there. He wants to be in the Champions League with Eintracht and stay in Frankfurt." — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 11, 2019

One of said potential suitors is Barcelona, who have been closely monitoring the Serbian striker this year, having seen the 21-year-old net 17 goals and chip in with a further five assists in the Bundesliga so far.

Speaking to Bild, the player's father has quelled talk of a summer exit from Eintracht, however, stating his son's ambition to play Champions League football with the club next year, while similarly addressing fears of game time in Catalonia.

"Luka has enquiries. The ones from Barcelona are there," he said. "But he has no interest. He doesn't know if he can play football there. He wants to be in the Champions League with Eintracht and stay in Frankfurt."

His goals have steered the club to a top four position in the league, four points clear of Borussia Mönchengladbach, and three points off third place RB Leipzig.

After making only two senior appearances for his parent club, Eintracht paid €200k to Benfica for a two-year loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent for a mere €7m this summer. However, should a club other than Eintracht wish to sign the player, the rumoured fee would be in the region of €55m, a figure Bayern Munich offered for the forward back in March.