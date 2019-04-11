Maurizio Sarri Hints 'Tired' Eden Hazard Will Be Rested for Europa League Clash With Slavia Prague

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that a 'tired' Eden Hazard could be rested for the club's Europa League quarter final first leg against Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

Hazard was the star of the show on Monday night, scoring twice as Chelsea beat West Ham 2-0 to move up to third in the Premier League table and Sarri has hinted that the Belgian could be saved ahead of a huge domestic clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I don't know [if Hazard will start]," the boss said, via ChelseaFC.com.

"[On Tuesday] he had only recovery training in the gym. I didn't see him. [Wednesday] morning he was a little bit tired, like the other players who played 90 minutes [on Monday].

"I want to wait until [Thursday] morning's session and then I will decide, but of course we have to play [again] after three days in Liverpool."

The reality is that Sarri plans to rotate 'five or six players' from the team that started against West Ham for the clash with Slavia and Hazard is likely to be among them.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It comes amid ongoing uncertainty about Hazard's Chelsea future. With just one year left on his contract and no signs of an extension, it is widely believe that a long rumoured move to Real Madrid will finally happen this summer. This week's gossip suggests he will refuse to sign a new contract in the hope it forces Chelsea to sell this year rather than lose him for free in 2020.

Speaking after facing West Ham, Hazard assured Chelsea fans that his focus is still with the club for the remainder of this campaign and he won't decide about next season until 'after'.

"I'm just focused on Chelsea. One month to play, top four, try to win the Europa League. For the fans I think the most important thing is when they see me on the pitch they just think that my head is with Chelsea. So we'll see after," the 28-year-old explained.

Yet there appears to be an inevitability about his possible departure, with Goal reporting that Chelsea are 'powerless' to stop him 'leveraging' a move to the Bernabeu and that Hazard himself feels it is a 'now or never moment' to realise his dream and join Real.