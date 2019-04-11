Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Explains Why Man Utd Can Win at Camp Nou Despite First Leg Loss to Barcelona

By 90Min
April 11, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident his side can overturn their 1-0 first leg deficit against Barcelona ahead of Manchester United's Champions League quarter final second leg at the Camp Nou next week.

United fell behind early on after Luis Suarez' header was diverted into his own net by Luke Shaw, as the home side did their best to find an equaliser, despite failing to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal.

Despite the early setback, United responded well and began to see more of the ball, pressing Barcelona high and forcing uncharacteristic errors from the visitors, with Solskjaer pleased with how his team recovered from the early goal.

”We didn't start great," the Norwegian said on the club's official website.

"But then we settled well. You could see straightaway when they scored, the team gathered together and said let's stay in this game. Not like PSG and go another goal behind. We're still in this tie.“

After securing a memorable Champions League comeback against PSG in the last round of the competition, hope remains that the Red Devils could still repeat a similar feat in Catalonia next week. However, while the United boss is confident his side can score, he isn't disillusioned by the task at hand.

"It's a tough one. But we've done it before," he added.

"We'll go there there with the knowledge we can score over there. Of course, the PSG performance away gives us hope and belief that we can do it but we know we’re playing against probably the favourites in the tournament and we’re going to the Nou Camp.

"We must be very effective and efficient over there. We know we’re not going to create loads of chances so we have to take the ones we get. We have to soak up the pressure, we expect them to want to kill the tie and put the sword into us, but you have to soak it up and break and, at times, keep the ball better than we did tonight.”

