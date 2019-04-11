Robert Lewandowski's Agent Reveals Bayern Munich Star Striker Is Set to Sign New Contract

By 90Min
April 11, 2019

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is close to agreeing to a new contract with the club which will tie him to the Allianz Arena until 2023.

The Poland international's current deal expires in 2021 and there's been a lot of speculation surrounding his future beyond this season, largely due to the impending arrival of Jann-Fiete Arp and their interest in Timo Werner.


But Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has told Przeglad Sportowy that the striker is expected to sign a two-year extension with Bayern Munich, although talks with club officials are still ongoing.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Lewandowski has spent five years with Bayern Munich following his free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, where he's gone on to score 186 goals in 234 appearances for the club.


In his most recent match in Der Klassiker, Lewandowski's brace saw him become the first non-German player to ever reach 200 Bundesliga goals, while he also overtook Gerd Müller as the fixture's all-time top goalscorer.


Bayern Munich's win against Dortmund leaves them on course to win another Bundesliga title this season as they now have a one-point lead over Lucien Favre's side.


Chelsea have been most notably linked with a move for Lewandowski over the years as he appeared to flirt with a move away from Germany, while Liverpool have also been most recently been linked with the Pole.

But Lewandowski now looks set to establish himself as a bonafide icon at Bayern Munich by putting pen to paper on a new deal, where he will have the chance to move ahead of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as the club's second top goalscorer of all time.

