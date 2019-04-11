Why Man Utd Must Accept That Old Trafford Isn't the Champions League Fortress it Once Was

By 90Min
April 11, 2019

Despite a a hefty degree of huffing and puffing, Manchester United were unable to blow the Barcelona defence down on Wednesday night, falling to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

While the performance levels were certainly prevalent, a distinct lack of quality in the final third ultimately cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, leaving them with plenty left to do if they're to reach the semi final stage of the competition for the first time since 2011.

As Luke Shaw's early own goal handed the visitors a slender advantage at Old Trafford ahead of next week's return fixture, the result leaves United finding themselves reminiscing of times gone by where the Theatre of Dreams struck fear into all who those who stepped up to it's historic grass.

The club appear to be losing their grip on the Champions League solidity, seeds that were sown during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, as Opta reveal the worrying stat facing the Red Devils' faithful. 

United have now lost four of their last six home matches in the competition, as many as they had lost in their previous 71 at Old Trafford (W51, D16, L4). This was hammered home further as Barcelona's victory was their first at United's home, having failed to leave Manchester victorious in their previous four visits to the iconic stadium.

In the previous round, Solskjaer's side fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to PSG (albeit recording a record breaking away victory to turn the tie around), and in the group stages a 1-0 loss to Juventus courtesy of a Paulo Dybala strike saw them pick up only four points from their opening three games. 

One of the more displeasing results in recent times came in last year's edition of the competition, as they slumped to a miserable 2-1 loss in the round of 16 when Sevilla came to town, eliminating them from the competition.

As this tournament has already shown us this year, United certainly have the fight and desire to overturn losses at Old Trafford, however, should they wish to reclaim their place among Europe's elite they will need to swiftly alter a worrying home form that could potentially scupper their road to recovery.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message